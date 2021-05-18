Andy Ruiz – Chris Arreola summary and results: boxing

Finally Andy Ruiz is back. He hasn’t boxed since his loss to Joshua, but the former world champion is back and wants to be number one again. Read the Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola chronicle.

Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola results

Results of the main card of Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola

Andy Ruiz defeated Chris Arreola by unanimous decision (117-110, 118-109 and 118-109) in a WBA World Heavyweight Eliminator: The return cost Andy Ruiz much more than expected. He hit the canvas in the second round and nearly went to the ground several more times. Later, the former champion was taking his distance, taking work and punishing Arreola, who always countered harshly, but never gave the feeling of being able to knock out Ruiz.

Abel Ramos defeated Omar Figueroa, who retired after the sixth round, to proclaim himself an official contender for the WBA Welterweight World Cup: Ramos’ great strategy. He overcame Figueroa’s energy in the first round, counterattacked him and from the second he began to take the initiative and connect the best shots. The punishment was increasing and the corner of Figueroa decided to leave before starting the seventh round.

Sebastián Fundora defeated Jorge Cota by TKO in the fourth round in a WBC World Super Welterweight Eliminator: New exhibition of Fundora. The size of the Coachella is key and although Cota tried to close the gap, it did not serve him. Fundora was punishing him with the super and as soon as he could get away, he destroyed him with a crochet. Cota was KO standing and the referee, despite taking a blow, decided to stop the lawsuit.

Jesús Alejandro Ramos defeated Javier Molina by unanimous decision (98-92, 99-90 and 99-90): A very serious fight that Ramos raised. He tried to close gaps from the beginning and was percussive little by little. Molina moved well, assimilated the exchanges … it helped him to stand up, but not to win. Ramos passed the test with good marks.

Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola preliminary card results

Fernando Angel Molina he won by unanimous decision (triple 60-53) to Prisco Márquez.

Erislandy Lara defeated Thomas Lamanna by KO in the first round to lift the WBA Regular World Middleweight Championship.

Eduardo Ramirez He knocked out Isaac Avelar in the third round to lift the WBA Interim Featherweight World Cup.

Adrián Granados and José Luis Sánchez They signed a null fight by majority decision (77-75, 76-76 and 76-76).

Carlos Negron Scott Alexander won by unanimous decision (78-74, 79-73 and 77-75).

Anthony Garnica defeated by unanimous decision (triple 40-35) Jesse Bazzi.

