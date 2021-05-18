Andy Ruiz – Arreola: TV, schedule, how to watch boxing and billboard

Andy Ruiz brought the world to a standstill in June 2019 by knocking out Anthony Joshua. After losing in the rematch, the American, of Mexican origin, has had a long hiatus. This Saturday he returns and nobody wants to miss it.

Time and date: What time does the Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola evening start?

Andy Ruiz has not fought since the end of 2019. In that time he broke with the coach who had brought him to glory, Manny Robles. Now, with Eddy Reynoso in his corner and a new physique, there is a lot of desire to see the former world champion again. The evening that will conclude with Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola will take place this Saturday, May 1 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson (California) from 4:00 p.m. (local time). The main card will begin at 6:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 01: 00/03: 00 hours.USA: 19: 00/21: 00 hours (ET) / 16: 00/18: 00 hours (PT).Mexico: 18: 00/20: 00 hours.Colombia: 18: 00/20: 00 hours.Chili: 19: 00/21: 00 hours.Argentina: 20: 00/22: 00 hours.Peru: 18: 00/20: 00 hours.

Television: On which channel to watch Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola?

Fox it is the television that has the rights to this evening. The network will broadcast the event in the United States. Through Fox you can see the preliminary duels and the main card can be followed through Fox PPV (priced at $ 49.99). In Spain you can see the stellar billboard through Fite TV at a price of ($ 12.99). In Mexico you can follow through Aztec TV Y TUDN. In the rest of Latin America it will be offered by ESPN on ESPN KnockOut.

Internet: How to follow Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola live?

In AS you can also follow live the evening that will close with the fight between Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola undercard

Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola main card Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola: 12 rounds at heavyweight.Omar Figueroa Jr. vs Abel Ramos: 12 rounds at welterweight.Sebastián Fundora vs Jorge Cota: 12 rounds in the super welterweight.Jesús Alejandro Ramos vs Javier Molina: 10 rounds at welterweight.Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola Erislandy Lara vs Thomas Lamanna preliminary card: WBA Regular middleweight.Eduardo Ramírez vs Isaac Avelar: WBA Interim Featherweight.Adrián Granados vs José Luis Sánchez: 8 rounds at welterweight.Carlos Negron vs Scott Alexander: 8 rounds at heavyweight.Fernando Angel Molina vs Prisco Marquez: 6 rounds at lightweight.Anthony Garnica vs Jesse Bazzi: 4 rounds at featherweight.