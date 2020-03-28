Andy Roddick is getting closer to the professional circuit in its different aspects. It is true that we have not yet seen him train, but his appearances on television as a commentator and analyst are already very common. In his last talk in Tennis Channel, the American drew a top10 of heart attack, pointing out the ten best players in history according to their criteria. Of course, after naming them, he did not dare to order them.

Greatest of All Time

Chrissie Evert

Steffi Graf
Billie Jean King
Martina Navratilova
Serena Williams
Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer
Rod Laver
Rafael Nadal

Pete Sampras

March 27, 2020

