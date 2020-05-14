Tennis turned into art, an art as precious as it is lethal in the hands of a perfect player. This is how you can define the season made by Roger Federer in 2006. He added 12 titles, lost only to two men, finished with a balance of 92 wins in 97 games played and conveyed the feeling of being unapproachable except for one player: Rafael Nadal. The Spanish won four games against Federer in that dream season in which the Swiss reached his highest level, possibly emulated in 2017, as we analyzed in a complete article a few weeks ago. One of his greatest rivals at that time was Andy Roddick. The American could only beat Roger three times, out of the 24 games played, and in 2006 he lost twice to him.

03/30/2020 07:03

Federer 2006 vs Federer 2017. It was not just two great seasons, but the best tennis versions of the Swiss. Who would win between them?

Keep reading

How did it feel to play against the best version of Roger Federer? Roddick answered this interesting question in words collected by Tennis.com. “It was definitely impressive to see how he played that season. I have no doubt that he reached his peak that year. He was the best attacker, but also the one who defended himself best. He had a balance in his tennis that was almost impossible to achieve,” says one man. who offered a great version of the Teachers Cup 2006, when he pushed the Swiss to the limit in a Round Robin match, resolved by 6-4 6-7 (8) 6-4, and that gave way in the final of the US Open 2006 in three sleeves.

“I came to New York with a lot of confidence. I had won in Cincinnati and I felt great. I jumped onto the track convinced that I could hurt Roger, I had not played against him that season yet, so I could not suspect what came at me The game went on for a while, I felt competitive, but suddenly it was as if a giant snowball was rushing down on me down a mountain, “said the Nebraska, using a metaphor that masterfully underlines the overwhelming character. of Federer’s tennis at that time.

Roddick’s wins over Federer came in the semifinals of Canada 2003, quarterfinals of Miami Open 2008 and second round of Miami Open 2012. It is worth remembering the feat of Rafael Nadal in 2006, who knew how to stop that snowball that Andy described up to four times and with only 19 and 20 years. He did it in the Dubai final, winning 2-6 6-4 6-4, to later uncover the jar of essences on clay, chaining three consecutive wins against the Swiss; in the Monte Carlo final, 6-2 6-7 (2) 6-3 7-6 (5), in the Rome final, 6-7 (0) 7-6 (5) 6-4 2- 6 7-6 (5) and in the Roland Garros final, 1-6 6-1 6-4 7-6 (4).

05/12/2020 03:05

We remember the final of the Masters 1000 in Rome 2006 where Rafa Nadal beat Roger Federer in five disputed sets, saving two match points.

Keep reading

The other game that the Swiss lost in that dream 2006 was against Andy Murray, in the second round of the Cincinnati tournament, where the British was able to prevail 5-7 4-6. There will always be a memory of that level of play that he displayed Roger Federer in an unforgettable season for all tennis lovers, which cemented the great rivalry between that of Basel and Rafael Nadal. Pure tennis that was re-embroidered in 2017, to the delight of all lovers of this sport.

.