Andy Muschietti previews the Flash costume in a picture

These days we have been having the occasional minor advance of “The Flash”, which is currently in the middle of filming. Although these advances have been aimed at reminding us that we will see Michael Keaton’s Batman on the big screen again, now it is time to return to the focus of the film, which is Barry Allen / The Flash, voiced again by Ezra Miller after being introduced in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”

Director Andy Muschietti shared the film’s logo on his Instagram account to announce the start of filming and now he’s doing it again but with a slight modification, as we see the central part of the suit that Miller will wear in the film. So we have this first look at a suit that so far we have only seen in promotional arts like the one we have topping the news. Although only the part of the logo is shown, we have a clear idea of ​​what texture they have opted for.

“The Flash” is directed by Andy Muschietti from a script by Christina Hodson. Few details of the plot are known except that the story “Flashpoint” from the comics will be adapted in one way or another, in which the scarlet speedster travels to the past to save his mother from being murdered. Ezra Miller is spearheading a project that has a theatrical release set for the November 4, 2022.