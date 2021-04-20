Andy Muschietti announces the start of filming for The Flash, the DC superhero’s solo project

The Flash, the solo film of the DC superhero played by Ezra Miller, has begun filming. This has been announced on their social networks by both Warner Bros. and the director of the film Andy Muschietti, who after directing the two installments of the horror saga It, makes his debut in the superhero cinema hand in hand with the scarlet runner.

“Here we go! THE FLASH Day 1. #theflashmovie ”, shared Muschietti on his Instagram account. The short 12-second video features the Flash logo while brief notes from the film’s soundtrack play in the background. Flash’s beam appears on the screen while the yellow energy of his Speed ​​Force flashes on the logo.

After several script rewrites and delays in the start of its production, which was paralyzed even before the outbreak of the pandemic due to creative differences, The Flash will continue the story of the DCEU with Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen as the center of gravity. But in this film it will feature many other characters such as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as two different versions of Batman and Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston as Barry’s parents.

The plot of the film will be inspired by the acclaimed Flashpoint comic, in which Barry tried to travel back in time to stop the murder of his mother. Affleck will reprise his role as the latest version of Bruce Wayne in the DCEU, while Keaton will return to the role for the first time in decades as a veteran Batman hailing from an alternate timeline.

A plot, therefore, that will have several versions of the characters and that will explore the Multiverse, so it is more than likely that the casting of the film will increase with big names as the launch approaches.

The Flash is slated for theatrical release in November 2022.

Source: However