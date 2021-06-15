Andy Murray wins again on grass three years later

A former number 1 and double champion of Wimbledon is back on the grass, a surface that has brought back so many fond memories. Sir Andy Murray has debuted with triumph at home, in the Queen’s club London defeating the French Benoit paire by a score of 6-3 and 6-2 in just over an hour. Good feelings have left the Scotsman moving with ease and showing good harmony with his racket. It is Murray’s first victory on grass since 2018 at Eastbourne when he beat Stan Wawrinka in the first round. The company will now be much more complicated for Andy as he will be seen in the next meeting with the number one of the box, Matteo Berrettini.