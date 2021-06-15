Andy Murray wins again on grass three years later

06/15/2021 at 6:40 PM CEST

.

Andy Murray won a match on grass again three years later by defeating this Tuesday at the Queen’s tournament, in London, the French Benoit paire by 6-3 and 6-2.

The Briton, who had not won a singles match at Queen’s since lifting his fifth title in 2016, won his first match since March to enter the second round of the London tournament.

He needed just over an hour to beat Paire and get into a second round, in which the Italian will be measured Matteo berrettini, seed number one of the tournament and who defeated his compatriot Stefano Travaglia in two tie-breaks.

Murray’s last match at Queen’s was in the 2019 doubles final, in which he took the title alongside Feliciano López, while to go back to his last win on grass was in 2018 in Eastbourne’s first round against the Swiss. Stan Wawrinka.

Murray has come to Queen’s to pick up his pace ahead of Wimbledon, a tournament he won in 2013 and 2016, and has not played in since 2017.