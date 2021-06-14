Andy Murray: “We are in the best era of tennis”

The British tennis player Andy Murray He spoke to the media on the Media Day of the Queen’s tournament, where he spoke about his current physical condition and about the debate of who is the GOAT of tennis after Novak Djokovic’s victory in Paris this past weekend.

– Physical state before measuring Benoit Paire at Queen’s:

“I feel good. Obviously I am not 100%, but yes, I have been training well in the last month. I have trained at Wimbledon and we came here the last few days to adapt to the track conditions. The question mark will obviously still be there. because I do not know with much certainty how my body will be during a game. In practice it has been good, we will see when a victory is playing me how it reacts, “he said in statements collected by Metro.

– The expectations that everyone has in him:

“I don’t know exactly what everyone expects from me, but judging from what can be seen on social media, a lot of people don’t believe that I can play and compete at a high level. So I don’t know what the expectations are, but for me “They are quite clear. To be able to be physically well. I am aware that those kinds of things are really irrelevant. Obviously you need to play games to see where my level is. That’s why I said that I do not want to promise anything and see how things evolve.” The important thing is to be healthy. “

– Last WImbledon for Roger Federer?

“I’ve heard quite a few times that he was going to retire in recent years … (laughs). I remember when he lost to Tommy Robredo at the 2013 US Open that people started talking about it being the end of Roger’s career. Federer. It’s been almost eight years of that and the Swiss continues to play like a charm. I mean, I don’t know if he will stop playing this year or not. I would be surprised if he did it the way he still plays and competes. It seems that he still enjoys and loves playing tennis. I would like everyone to encourage him to continue playing tennis for as long as he can. I am totally sure that Federer will be missed when he retires. “

– Battle to know who is the GOAT of tennis:

“None of his careers are over yet. We have to wait and see what happens in the next tournaments. What Djokovic has achieved is incredible. Not only has he won every Masters 1000 on more than one occasion, but he has also done the same. with the Grand Slams. That obviously makes him win many integers in that battle to know who the GOAT is because what he has done is incredible. We cannot forget Nadal either. He has won Roland Garros 13 times. That is a real savagery and nobody has He has won a Grand Slam more times as he has done in Paris. Then we have Roger. He is still a unique tennis player despite having coincided with several generations. He still continues to play at the highest level. He has many records and his results on grass are incomparable In conclusion, all of them have sufficient reasons to be the GOAT. What is clear is that we are experiencing the best time of tennis in its history, “he concluded.