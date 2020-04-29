Train, compete and travel half the world. Day after day for many months in a row. This is the professional tennis of today and it seems inevitable that there are moments of extreme tiredness and the need for a small break to gather strength, but when that break comes the tennis player notices it. Scottish tennis player Andy Murray, who has not yet played any official match in this 2020, greatly misses being able to return to a tennis court, but affirms that the most important thing at the moment is to return to normal life. Tennis right now is not the highest priority.

The former number one in the world is clear that all tennis players want to compete again: “I am sure that all the tennis players on the circuit want to come back and compete as soon as possible, but at the moment this is not the most important thing. The players want to recover our normal lives in the first place. The simple fact of being able to go out and go see your friends, going to a restaurant, … What has been recovering the normality that we had before. Then travel or sports will come, “he said in statements collected by the official website of the ATP.

Tennis will not return until the safety of tennis players is guaranteed: “The first thing to do is find a way to stop the spread of the virus and when we have achieved this, we will be able to reach normality. Many speak of sport, but here the important thing is beyond this. As I said before, tennis players we want to return to our normal life, “added the Briton who got the pass to the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro 2020.

Fans miss the sport a lot: “A lot of people want to see sports again. Obviously, as I said before, athletes want to compete again and make fans enjoy again, because after all, we do this to make people enjoy. When you take a time without being able to watch sport, people realize how important tennis and other disciplines are in everyday life. Just because we don’t have sport doesn’t mean we have to speed things up, because if we commit an error we can see a second wave of coronavirus infected “, concluded the Scottish player who aims to be able to return to the circuit at Roland Garros in case the tournament were to take place.

