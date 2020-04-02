British tennis player Andy Murray He showed his sadness when he learned the news that this edition of Wimbledon has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world and also tennis: “I am very sad because the Queen’s and Wimbledon tournament have been canceled this year, but with everything that is happening right now in the world, everyone’s health is definitely the most important thing. I hope to get back on the grass next year and that everyone stay safe and healthy in your homes, “said the former number one of the world in statements collected by Sky Sport.
