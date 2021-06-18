Andy Murray says goodbye at Queen’s after losing to Berrettini

The Italian Matteo Berrettini cut Andy Murray’s progression at Queen’s and eliminated him from the tournament prior to Wimbledon by 6-3 and 6-3.

The Scots, who won their first match on grass this week in three yearsHe has not had two ATP-level wins without a string since August 2020, when he reached the third round of the Cincinnati Masters 1,000.

Murray he couldn’t do anything against the tournament’s number one seed and is eliminated from Queen’s, where he won five times, the last of them in 2016, the year he was crowned number one in the world.

The Italian, who placed fourteen direct aces, will face British Dan Evans in the quarterfinals., who beat the French Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 7-6 (7).

After your participation in Queen’s, Murray could play at Eastbourne or continue his training at the All England Club, where in eleven days will start Wimbledon.

The Scot has an invitation to the third Grand Slam of the year, which will be his first appearance since he fell in the quarterfinals in 2017.