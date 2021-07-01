Andy Murray qualifies for the Wimbledon Round of 32

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 00:00 CEST

Andy Murray, British, number 118 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions when winning by 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-2 to Oscar Otte, German tennis player, number 151 of the ATP, in the 30th final of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics show that the Briton managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, had a 65% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 62% of the service points. As for the German player, he managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, had a 57% first serve, committed 8 double faults and managed to win 60% of the service points.

During the round of 32 the British tennis player will face the Canadian player Denis Shapovalov, number 12 and seeded number 10.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It is held on outdoor grass and a total of 238 players participate in it. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and the guests. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 in London.