Life itself is like a wheel that turns and turns and never stops. This phrase can be used to explain the ephemerality of success and the need to always look ahead. Seems to be clear Andy Murray, former number one in the world and who has spent several months afflicted with some physical problems that prevent him from playing tennis normally. Without playing any official game in this 2020, the Scot has stated in statements collected by Metro, that his reappearance could be in Roland Garros in case the tournament is held in September, something that the British puts in serious doubt.

Andy Murray thinks he was able to get the coronavirus a few weeks ago: “I am sure that the vast majority of people have acquaintances who have been affected by the disease. For example, about four weeks ago, I was a little sick and I don’t know if it was due to the coronavirus or not. I did not have any tests, since I understand that the tests are intended for people who are seriously ill or for health workers who are in the first line of battle with the disease. “

The British intends to play Roland Garros, although he doubts that it can be played: “I would love to be able to play on clay and especially Roland Garros, although I have many doubts about whether it will be played. I think tennis is one of the last sports to return to normal, since you have many players, coaches and technical team in the same area and therefore there is a high risk of contagion. I would be surprised if they went back to playing tennis before September ”.

The situation must be controlled to return to playing tennis: “For tennis to return to normal, the situation must be controlled. If by chance Roland Garros were disputed in September, it would mean that in Europe the situation has improved, but it is difficult for that to happen. There are many countries with many affected people and it will take many months for the number of infections to be very small. If a tournament is played and there are some tennis players who cannot play it due to this pandemic, that tournament loses due to not having the best players on the circuit ”.

Murray proposes that the Grand Slams do not distribute so much money: “The players who are below the 250th position in the ranking are in a serious problem with no income. When you see that some Grand Slams give out just over four million dollars, you think that this cache should be lowered a little, and that money should be allocated to smaller events or reserved for when a situation like this occurs to be able to help those who need it “, concluded the British player who was in favor of the players helping the most disadvantaged.

