The tennis player Andy Murray donated to a hospital in Cambridge, England in which an x-ray was taken before the coronavirus crisis.

04/09/2020 at 13:39

CEST

EFE

The Scotsman is currently recovering from hip problems that he has had for more than two years and that have not allowed him to compete regularly on the circuit.

Murray wanted to help support the hospital, highlighting the “difficult times” that the entire UK healthcare system is going through.

“Everyone who was there was fantastic and helped me a lot. I have made a donation to thank you for everything you are doing “Murray said in a video.

“This is an extremely difficult time for everyone, but especially for healthcare personnel, so I want to thank you for the hard work you are doing, the dedication you show and the sacrifices you make “, he concluded.

World tennis is suspended until at least July 13, with some tournaments like Wimbledon already canceled and others, like Roland Garros, postponed until September.

.