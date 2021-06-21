Andy Murray: “I’m healthy for Wimbledon”

Andy Murray He touched the sky with his hands in 2016: he reached the definition in the Australian Open and Roland Garros, he was consecrated in Wimbledon, he hung the gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and finished the season as number 1 of the international ranking. However, when it seemed that the ceiling was still far away, an injury to his hip corrupted his illusion of continuing to write part of tennis history and, since then, he has spent more time outside than inside a court. In fact, he even announced that he was going to retire from the activity due to a pain that did not stop.

Beyond that, the Briton decided to return and although he is going through a complex period regarding his discomfort in the operated area, he was able to play again last week at the Queen’s ATP 500, where he won a match against Benoit Paire and then was fired in the second round after losing to Matteo Berrettini. However, his body did not suffer a setback and the preparation for the third Grand Slam of the year continues within normal limits. “I’m healthy for Wimbledon“, affirmed in an interview with English journalists, who published the newspaper The Times.

“My plan is intermittent training. I was going to play a couple of sets against Marin Cilic. [en el predio de Queen’s], but we canceled it because of the rain. The idea is to train a strong day and a lighter day with more specific jobs. Now I probably take just one day off until the start of the tournament, “he said.

Unlike other editions in which he participated to dispute the doubles or mixed doubles draw, Murray opted this time to only score in singles. However, the idea of ​​playing a mixed doubles together with Serena Williams in case of saying goodbye to the first change in the historic contest. “I have not planned to play mixed doubles because singles is enough for me. I will stay with that goal for this edition,” he said.

A HISTORICAL ONE THAT THEY WILL LOOK TO AVOID IN THE FIRST ROUNDS

Andy Murray It is located in position 119 of the world rankings and will be part of the championship thanks to an invitation. In that sense, you can meet any rival in the initial instances. Despite that, the seeded ones will want to face him in the final stages.