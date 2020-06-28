British tennis player Andy Murray He appeared before the media at a press conference to analyze what his feelings are after the defeat suffered yesterday in the semifinals of the Battle of the Brits before his compatriot and friend Dan Evans. The Scotsman analyzed his current moment of form and spoke about all the news in the tennis world, hinting what his first official tournament will be when the circuit returns.

-The former number one in the world was against the new ATP calendar that will start in mid-August:

“To be honest, it is not safe for many players to play any final round at the US Open and a couple of days later fly to Madrid to play a clay court tournament that has a lot of altitude and that the ball bounces completely differently than the ones we have seen in Flushing Meadows. I think the calendar is not well structured at all, but we have to get used to what the ATP has told us, “he said in words collected by ..

-Murray believes that many of the best players on the circuit will not play major tournaments:

“Looking at how the schedule is, there is a good chance that many of the best players on the circuit will not compete in many of the most important events, since the most important thing right now is health and avoiding long-term injuries. In my In any case, I prefer to play the Washington tournament and miss the week before the US Open if all the tournaments go ahead, deciding not to play the Cincinnati tournament. “

-Respect the ranking for players who find it very difficult to defend the points correctly:

“It is one of the topics that is most talked about within the circuit. Perhaps it is worth looking at a two-year classification and helping the tennis players who did very well last year and because of this circumstance they have not been able to defend their points correctly. I think it would be the best way not to penalize them. “

-Level offered yesterday against Dan Evans in Battle of the Brits:

“I stayed at the gates of being able to get the victory against an Evans who played at a great level. I am happy with the level I have offered and I can say that I am going in the right direction, and that although there are still things that I have to improve I’m happy with how my tennis is evolving after the injury, “concluded Murray.