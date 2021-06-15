Andy Murray: “I love to play tennis”

Andy Murray enjoy every moment: you never know which one may be the last on a track. His hip does not completely heal and, in that sense, one day he can sign up to play a tournament, but the next he could calmly get off. He knows what it is to suffer and what it is to not be sure of how the physicist will respond. That is why the tears that came from his face once consummated are explained and understood the triumph against Benoit Paire 6-3 and 6-2 in the first round of the Queen’s ATP 500.

He could not have found a better rival to try to reap great sensations on the grass, where he had not won a match since Eastbourne 2018. Logically, it is a statistic in singles given that in 2019 he became champion along with Feliciano López precisely at Queen’s.

– The feelings of the victory against the French

It was my first match on grass in three years and I have only played two or three sets in the pre-tournament practice. I didn’t know exactly how I was going to play or how I was going to feel, but I think that for a first presentation it was more than positive. Obviously, my body is old, but I did quite well in terms of mobility.

– Why do you keep trying after suffering so much pain?

“I love playing tennis and that is why I make all this effort. In recent years I could not do it as I would have liked and, consequently, it seems great to be here to compete again,” he said in words collected by the ATP.

Sir Andy Murray will be measured this Thursday in the next instance against Matteo berrettini, who is the top favorite to win the title and who comes from defeating Stefano Travaglia by a double 7-6.