Andy Murray: “I love the Olympics”

The British tennis player Andy Murray He was very satisfied with the level offered today along with his teammate Joe Salisbury in the round of 16 match against the German couple formed by Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz.

The former world number one confessed to feeling sad about having to withdraw from the singles tournament and thus not being able to fight for what would be his third Olympic gold: “It was very disappointing to make this decision because I prepared well in the last months for this decision. I felt good again and then something strange appeared in the tests with which we were not very happy. I did not want to force a lot and play many games, so I decided to get off the singles and focus only on the doubles, “he acknowledged in words collected by Tennis 365.

Murray states that he spoke with Joe Salisbury about the decision he had made: “When I found out about the situation, I spoke with Joe and told him that if I had to prioritize something I would give it to doubles before singles, that’s why I made the decision to be left alone with the doubles. I would have annoyed myself if I had made the decision to play with the problem I had and made things worse. That I lost in singles and then I could not have performed well in the doubles. I think I’ll be fine physically for the remainder of the tournament, but then I’ll have to take a little break on the circuit. “

Excitement for a competition like the Olympics

The Briton spoke again about his passion for the Olympics: “I love this competition. It’s a lot of fun. You end up meeting really interesting people. The other day I met two Syrian brothers, one competing for Syria and the other competing for the team of Refugees. You know people from different origins and that’s one of the things that I love about a format like this, “concluded the former world number one who will meet Croatians Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig in the quarterfinals. If they manage to win they will fight for the medals.