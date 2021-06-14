Andy Murray Gives Jannik Sinner A Grass Masterclass

Jannik Sinner Y Andy Murray they had agreed to a training session together this morning at the Queen’s ATP 500. What we did not know is that, in the middle of a break, we were going to witness a masterclass by the British, showing the young Italian some of the secrets to shine on grass. Don’t miss Professor Andy in the video.

How cool is this? Listen in on a fascinating chat after practice between @andy_murray, @janniksin and team … # cinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/pgKfxLlMGk – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 14, 2021