On the occasion of the “Battle of the Brits”, a tournament organized by the British Federation, Andy Murray He offered a press conference in which he sent the news, and there is nothing more current in the world of tennis than everything that has happened on the Adria Tour, where Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric have tested positive on COVID-19, and that could have in Novak Djokovic to another infected, waiting for number 1 to confirm if it has tested positive.

– Dunblane’s man appreciated what happened in Zadar, a situation he considered “a lesson for everyone”.

“All countries obviously have different rules. But I think that once visitors from other countries, players in this case, and team members from different parts of the world come to your country, you should make sure you take all necessary measures , and all the precautions you can to try to avoid a situation like the one you are having there. Hopefully, it is nothing serious, I hope there is not a big outbreak there, because I understand that in Serbia and Croatia they were handling it quite well, But once you start to gather crowds with people who come from all kinds of countries … It is a kind of lesson for all of us to take all possible measures. “

“About the US Open, I don’t care what the situation is, as long as it’s safe. If they said I could take a person with me, for example, that can work. I would probably go with a physio in that situation, with some training done from remotely. That is not the perfect situation, obviously, because preparing for a Grand Slam is likely to be there for three or four weeks. So from a performance perspective, that is complicated. But I also understand that these are unprecedented times so you have to settle for what is possible. “

– Murray opened a ‘melon’ that is not entirely present. What will the US Open and ATP do if there is a positive in the middle of the tournament?

“On the other hand, what is the punishment for people who don’t follow the rules? Let’s imagine a situation where you are in the last rounds of the US Open but someone broke the rules, went to Manhattan, or did something that I shouldn’t have been doing, and then you catch the virus and you can’t compete in the US Open quarterfinals or semifinals. It would be extremely frustrating. So how exactly do they take care of that? I don’t know how they will do it? “

– Finally, the former number 1 in the world reassured his fans about the state of his hip, in clear improvement.

“My hip has felt better in the last three to four weeks. I feel better than I did in March. I feel a little more confident because I’ve had more workouts.”