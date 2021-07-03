Andy Murray falls home and says goodbye to Wimbledon

LONDON.

The canadian Denis Shapovalov, twelfth world player, defeated Briton Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2 and 6-2 (118th, former world number one) in the third round of Wimbledon.

Shapovalov, 22, will play on Monday in the round of 16 against the Spanish Roberto Bautista (10th).

In the network, I told Andy that he was my hero “, revealed the Canadian after the game.

At 34 years old, Murray had not played at Wimbledon prior to this edition since his elimination in the quarterfinals in 2017.. The organizers granted him an invitation (wild card) to enter the main draw directly in 2021.

On the first round had an uncomfortable opponent, but he was able to beat the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili (28th) in four sets. On the second round took five rounds to beat German Oscar Otte (151º).

The Scottish tennis player, two-time champion at Wimbledon (2013 and 2016) and winner of the last two Olympic golds, go on struggling to regain its best level after hip surgery in January 2018 and a recent groin injury.

Murray didn’t lose so early at Wimbledon since 2005, when he fell at the age of 18 also in the third round.

I have managed to play a week of a Grand Slam without being injured, that is already a positive thing, “said Murray after the game this Friday.

