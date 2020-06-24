Few friends in the world of tennis are as solid and long-lasting as the one they maintain Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. Perhaps that is the reason why the British has been very clear in his statements about everything that happened on the Adria Tour. While it is true that on Monday he was cautious in some words offered before he started the exhibition tournament in which he starts, Battle of britsThe news of the positive for the Balkan coronavirus caused him to show his perception of the matter without blushing, after his triumphant debut at the British event.

“The first thing I want to say is that I wish everyone a speedy recovery. Hopefully they will be healthy soon and without any kind of sequel,” the Dunblane diplomat began before showing his clear opposition to what was done. “Analyzing everything that happened with perspective, I can only say that this is something that should never have happened. The image of tennis has been deeply damaged and I am not surprised at how it all ended after seeing the images of the night party they had” , assured the Scotsman in words collected by TheNational.

Murray wanted to extract something positive from this critical situation. “The only good thing about all this is that it will make everyone realize that we are not prepared to return to normal and that if we compete, we must do so without an audience in the stands, to minimize the risk as much as possible,” said Andy. before giving another stick to the organization of the Adria Tour when he was questioned about whether this news could endanger the US Open. “It could be, but the protocols that the USTA has established have nothing to do with what has been done in Serbia and Croatia. With them, the rules are respected and the coronavirus, which does not care who we are, is attacked. all the same “, he commented.

In addition, he valued his benefits after the first match played after many months and revealed what aspect of the game he is working on the most. “I have worked a lot on my service in recent times and I want to continue improving it. The sensations have not been bad at all, it is true that I made mistakes on the track floor, but to have been without competition for so long, I am happy with my performance,” he assured. Andy Murray at TennisHead a man to be measured Kyle Edmund on this day of Battle of brits.