Andy Murray confesses he wants to be a caddy or soccer coach when he hangs up his racket

Updated 03/30/2021 – 12:14

Andy Murray has surprised everyone by revealing his future plans for the day he decides to retire from professional tennis. “I love sport, so what I would be interested in would be to work in another sport. I really like golf, so being a ‘caddy’, for example, on the golf circuit would be something that would excite me. Being around the best golfers – and learning about another sport like that – and maybe there is some cross between the two sports from a mental point of view and other things, and so on. might be able to help a golfer“, said the Scotsman in statements collected, among others, The Times and The Guardian.

Murray, like Nadal, is passionate about golf. Also a tennis legend like Ivan lendl, who curiously was the Scotsman’s coach between 2021 and 2014. The Czech, a citizen of the United States, devoted himself to playing golf after ending his tennis career in 1994.

I really like golf, so being a ‘caddy’ on the golf circuit would be something that would excite me Andy Murray, 119 ATP

15-year-old Rangers offer

But it is not the only option that the Scottish tennis player is considering. He has also talked about the possibility of being a soccer coach. “Or get the title of coach in football. It would be fun,” he adds. Of course, he made it clear that at 33 years old he still has not retired.

Murray played soccer throughout his childhood, part of his teens, and even as a professional tennis player. In fact, had the possibility to practice in the Rangers lower categories, but declined the offer when he was just 15 years old because he preferred to focus on tennis.

Since he was little he practiced both sports, he always showed interest in football. Andy Murray had a chance to practice in the Rangers youth ranks, but he declined when he was just 15 years old. The current Wimbledon champion knew that it was time to decide and choose the sport to which he would dedicate himself.

Cycling fan ‘fault’ of the pandemic

Murray, who had to withdraw from the Miami Open last week with a groin injury, revealed that he used last year’s hiatus from the pandemic to improve in another sport as well: cycling.

“During the first two months of confinement, all my training was done at home. I did a lot of cardio work and for the first time in my life I did some road biking“he added.

When I’m done playing tennis, cycling is something I want to do more Andy Murray, 119 ATP

“In the beginning, I bought myself a bicycle just so I could go out and exercise. But I got fond of it. The truth is that I enjoyed it a lot. In fact, I think that when I’m done playing tennis, cycling is something I want to do more of. I live 20 minutes south of Wimbledon in Surrey. So I cycled up Box Hill, where some of the Olympic road races were held, “he said.