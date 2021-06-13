Andy Murray claims that he is not required to retire

Very interesting weeks ahead in world tennis and Andy Murray it can be one of the great protagonists. The Brit is avidly looking for the expected resurgence that will make him enjoy the competition again and reengage with the elite. He will try it on a surface that seems ideal to limit the negative impact on his hips and where he has always performed at a high level. The ATP 500 Queen’s 2021 will provide the opportunity for the genius of Dunblane to show everyone that the time to end his career still, as claimed in an extensive interview for TheGuardian, where he is very forceful about his future.

“This week is key to test myself and see if I am ready to go to Wimbledon 2021. I’m very optimistic, I feel great, but lately every time I say this I have a problem later. My doctors and physios give me their blessing to try it, I feel great and I have a great desire to compete against the fans, I have missed it a lot, “said a Murray fed up with seeing comments criticizing that I continue playing.” There are many people who me He says it’s sad to see me like this, that I have no need to crawl around the track and I don’t understand what he’s doing. I just want to say don’t be sad for me because I’m doing exactly what I want, what I like the most. I do not understand why many people seem to be wanting me to retire, “he said.

Asked about his chances of success, the Briton is blunt. “Until I try playing against great tennis players, I will not know where I am. When I practice against them I look very good and that makes my expectations high. I continue to work with the mentality of reaching the top again, As long as I’m not in pain I think I can do great because all the stress tests I do show that I am in the best physical shape of my life, “said a Andy Murray That he considers key in this new stage to know how to deal with the frustration that he may feel when he does not win games or suffer unforeseen events.