One of the most important photographs of the career of Andy Murray It is the one that presides over this text, where he is seen carrying the British flag, stretched from hand to hand behind his back. And it was not taken at the London Olympics, but in Belgium. There, Andy, who had already returned the Wimbledon throne to the British people, together with his Davis Cup team, obtained the much-desired salad bowl. And he did it over clay, the great thorn in Murray’s career.

In one of the recent talks Andy Murray had with Novak Djokovic on Instagram, the Serb asked Dunblane’s man what the result of the past would change. And Andy, despite having lost five finals in Australia, did not hesitate a second. “If I could change a result … it would be Roland Garros. I think that as a challenge, for being clay, the most difficult of all surfaces for me, for having to adapt. It would be the great title I could have achieved. And it’s true that in Australia I had many opportunities that you broke (laughs) but yes, Roland Garros is my great thorn “.

And it is that, in the broadest sense of the word, for Murray the clay was first an inconvenience and then a frustration, but always a challenge. Murray had traveled as a teenager to Barcelona, ​​to improve as a player, to the Academia Sanchez-Casal, to also train his game and his spirit on slow courts. But since it began to grow on the circuit, clay was synonymous with torture. At first he had a very complicated physical relationship, he got tired in long games and his character and bad mood did not go with digesting and mastering long points in which he lost the point or made a mistake.

Tournament

Winning Percentage

Clay

107-46 (69.9%)

Hard court

451-126 (78.2%)

Grass

107-21 (83.6%)

Carpet (until 2009)

8-3 (79.2%)

Later, at a technical and tactical level, he always found a problem of mobility, stability and exit from each position; It was difficult for him to adapt the rhythm, and also his forehand ran little to be able to dominate with him through the heights. He had not been born to play there, but he was in danger of not being able to perform once he could progress and accumulate experience. Years passed, from 2008 to 2014, and Andy Murray had not yet stepped, at 27, a final of a tournament played on brick dust.

Until his back injury in 2014, Andy Murray was already a Wimbledon and US Open champion, and had won the 2012 Olympics. Having coached with Lendl and later with Mauresmo, his ultimate explosion as a player was to be accompanied by maturity. and a game prepared to break the final barrier. And he was about to do it. In 2015 he would win in Munich and Madrid -a Nadal-, and reach the Roland Garros semifinals against Djokovic, equaling two sets a 2-0 disadvantage, playing the fifth set the following day due to lack of light. He fell, but it wouldn’t be his last word.

In 2016 it reached its best level. He reached No. 1, played with overwhelming confidence, taking a very offensive role, won Wimbledon and entered the Roland Garros final for the first time. There, in the match that Murray would have changed from his past, he was defeated with the machine, a Novak Djokovic who would win his fourth consecutive Grand Slam and the first Roland Garros of his career.

.