The British Andy Murray, who beat the Belgian in the final David Goffin, and the Dutch Kiki Bertens, who did the same with the French Fiona Ferro, won the Madrid Open virtual, whose prize is 150 thousand euros per frame that the champions will decide which tennis players affected by the coronavirus are destined.

Andy Murray suffered to beat Goffin in a highly contested final, which he beat 7-6.

The British arrived in the decisive match without contesting the semifinal, since his rival, the Argentine Diego Schwartzman, had problems with the connection and could not play.

Before, in the group stage, he defeated the Frenchman Benoît Paire, the Canadian Denis Shapovalov and the Spanish Rafael Nadal, who did not pass the first stage. In the quarters, Murray beat German Alexander Zverev.

The Dutch Kiki Bertens, who in 2019 won the Mutua Madrid Open on the Caja Mágica track, this year beat Fiona Ferro in the virtual tournament of the Spanish city after winning the French final in the final by a forceful 6-1.

Bertens reached the final after demonstrating her skill at the controls of the console to overcome in the group stage the German Angelique Kerber, the Croatian Donna Vekic and the Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, in the quarters of the Swiss Belinda Bencic and in the semifinals to the Danish Carolina Wozniacki.

The tournament, sponsored by Orange, will donate 150 thousand euros in each table and the champions will decide the amount they give to the tennis players with the most financial problems due to the suspension of competitions by the pandemic.

Additionally, the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro will donate 50 thousand euros to the Madrid Food Bank to help reduce the social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

