04/30/2020 at 21:00

CEST

EFE

The British Andy Murray, in the ATP table, and the Dutch Kiki Bertens, in the WTA team, they have won this Thursday the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro, a charity cyber tournament that for four days has had 32 tennis players to raise awareness in the fight against COVID-19.

With the Tennis World Tour (Nacon Gaming) video game, this championship had a prize pool of 150,000 euros for each frame. Thus, the winners have decided how much to donate to the companions of their circuits who are suffering the most economic problems during the pandemic.

This initiative, which will donate 50,000 euros to the Madrid Food Bank, has had Murray as champion after a rough semifinal. His duel with the Argentine Diego Schwartzman He has suffered technical problems and the Scotsman has reached the final by mutual agreement with his opponent.

And later Murray has beaten 7-6 (5) in the final meeting with the Belgian David Goffin, who had previously eliminated the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (6) in the other men’s semifinal.

On the female side, the French Fiona Ferro has been imposed on the Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-3 in the first ‘semi’. Later, the aforementioned Kiki Bertens has won the Danish Caroline Wozniacki by 7-5. And in the title match, the Dutch has beaten Ferro by a comfortable 6-1.

