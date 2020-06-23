What happened on the Adria Tour should not lessen the desire to return to the tennis routine of all players and fans, but it should make extreme precautions. It is what you strive to do British Tennis Federation (LTA) with the event organized among the best British players. The Battle of Brits It starts on Tuesday June 23 and will last until Sunday 28, with a table for singles and another for doubles. The biggest incentive will be the return of Andy Murray, who after analyzing the disaster that occurred in the Balkans, reflected on their state of form and aspirations.

Andy Murray gave his opinion about everything that happened on the Adria Tour, as well as wondering what will happen if there is a positive in the US Open in the middle of the tournament.

“I am very excited to return to the tracks. The idea that my brother Jamie has had is fantastic, he has worked hard and we are all very excited. We have already been able to train together in a very pleasant environment, so it is fantastic,” reveals a Murray. who acknowledges having been involved in the entire design process of the ATP calendar. “Playing at Arthur Ashe would be a very strange feeling, but I definitely want to be there. It has been difficult to find the solution to move the tournament forward,” said a man who has not played since the 2019 Davis Cup and whose last game on Tennis.com. Grand Slam was the lost to Bautista at the Open Australia 2019, which seemed to mean his final retirement.

The tournament Battle of brits It will provide a prize money of £ 100,000, which will go in part to non-profit associations to help those most affected by COVID-19. The tournament is structured in two individual groups of four players each, while the doubles table is made up of six couples organized in two groups of three. The first two of each group enter the semifinals. In addition to Murray, there are illustrious names like Kyle Edmund or Daniel Evans. Each matchday will consist of five matches (two doubles and three singles) and will start at 13:00 local time (14:00 peninsular Spanish time). There will be no public in the stands, ball boys or line judges.

Reminder of the Order of Play ✅ #battleofthebrits ———— Watch LIVE on @primevideosport @TennisChannel @Eurosport pic.twitter.com/sMqTAwRcPQ – Schroders Battle of The Brits (@BattleofTheBrit) June 22, 2020

The matches can be seen through Amazon Prime Video and Eurosport, which will be an excellent opportunity to check the fitness status of Andy Murray and their competitiveness with respect to players of great interest, since there will be young people like Jack draper or Jay Clarke that promise a show. Security measures will be maximum in the LTA National Center, where the tournament is played, in order to avoid any regrowth and allow players to compete with guarantees. Interesting event on Battle of brits.