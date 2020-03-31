Andy Murray He could become the oldest player in tennis history to try to defend an Olympic gold, as indicated by LaVanguardia. The postponement of Tokyo Olympics to 2021 makes the British 34 years old at the time the tournament is played, which in case of being the game in the final table, would make him exceed the record he held Charles Winslow, champion in Stockholm 1912 and who arrived in Antwerp 1916 at the age of 31. It must be remembered that Murray has been the only player in history capable of chaining two Olympic golds. Although the possibility of adding a third party seems remote, based on his physical problems, he deserves all the credit in the world.

