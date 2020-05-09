Now

Andy Hines, best known for creating the Slim Instagram meme account for Instagram, passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 35.

A GoFundMe account was immediately created to help the family of the social media influencer, who originally viewed the Slim Jim account as a hobby, but quickly became one of the largest meme accounts on the social media website. , with many more followers than the official Instagram of the Slim Jim account.

Although he had no previous professional experience, Hines was hired to run the brand’s page, which now has more than 1 million followers.

Spencer Fivelson, brand director for Slim Jim, explained to PR Week how Hines came to be hired by the meat products company owned by Conagra Brands. He said: “Our Instagram content was trying to be fun and get attention, but it didn’t hit the mark. Consumers felt they were being marketed and it was made up. “

In 2018, Hines’s copycat account, called @SlimJimsDoingThings, had amassed more than 15K followers, while Slim Jim’s actual page only had 5K.

In September 2018, Hines posted a meme on his page with the caption: “I realized I have more followers than Slim Jim’s actual page and still won’t be hiring me as chief marketing officer.”

Fivelson said: “We wonder: How is this account doing that? They are not paying for that and they have three times more followers than us. We noticed that the content was really fun. He was connecting with a unique voice and the fans were responding. ”

After inviting Hines to a Slim Jim pop-up event in DC, they got along well in person and the rest was history.

“The reason @SlimJimsDoingThings was so interesting was because of the fun and witty content that attracted the social community with a voice that made you want to participate,” said Fivelson. “His posts did it in a way that he didn’t take too seriously.”

Hines was married to his wife Meghan and was the father of two children. The cause of his death was not immediately made public. Daniel Zavaro, who created the fundraiser on behalf of Hines, wrote the following message:

“Our dear friend Andrew Peter Hines passed away at the age of 35. He was a loving father, husband and son who brought happiness and laughter to his loved ones and millions of people, through his creative efforts. It was brilliant, fun and truly one of a kind. We have created a fund to support your son Danny and stepson Ryan. All proceeds will go directly to them and will be appropriately distributed throughout their education as they create their own lives in the absence of their father. Donations of all sizes are appreciated. ”

Hines’ mother-in-law, Loren Cosgrove Fitzgerald, shared a personal tribute on Facebook.

“I will miss my son-in-law deeply! He could make anyone laugh. Unfortunately, he left too soon leaving Ryan and Danny. There will be some challenges ahead for them. But they will be better young men for having their dad / stepfather in their lives. Rest in peace, Andy, ”said the creative’s mother-in-law.

Hines also managed the Heck Off Supreme Instagram account, which also grew long after posting funny memes online.

For his music career, Hines had his own account @heckoffandy.

Hines’ jokes made millions of people surfing their phones on Instagram happy, and his creative jokes will be missed. Taylor Lorenz, a reporter for The New York Times Style tweeted: “Please consider donating to the GoFundMe that your family has created. Andy was only 35 years old. The Internet is a much worse place without it. “

