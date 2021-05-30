Andy García, butt with the reboot of ‘The father of the bride’

Mondadori PortfolioGetty Images

Garcia takes the witness to Spencer tracy Y Steve MartinMacarena Achaga has been the last to join the cast Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona and Diego Boneta will also be with Andy García

The model Macarena Achaga will join Andy Garcia in the reboot of ‘The Father of the Bride, which Gaz alazraki has set out to direct. The film will revolve around a Cuban-American family, with Matt lopez preparing the script.

The film will tell the story that we have seen on two previous occasions: that of a father who confronts his daughter’s wedding by observing the multiple relationships within his expanding Cuban-American family. It will be more of a romantic comedy than previous versions of the film. According to several sources, it will be more in line with the original tape of Spencer tracy of 1950, and not in the franchise of Steve Martin, which happens in the 1990s.

Achaga will play the groom’s stepmother. Gloria Estefan will play Garcia’s wife, and Adria arjona (‘Emerald City’, ‘Squad 6’) will play the future bride. Diego Boneta He will be the one in charge of playing Garcia’s daughter’s future husband, and therefore his son-in-law. In addition to appearing in various Mexican series, Achaga has coincided with Boneta on the hit international Netflix series Luis Miguel, playing Luis’s daughter, Michelle.

