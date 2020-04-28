Andy Delort, what is your first reaction to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s announcement at the end of the season?

I think it makes sense, it’s the best solution. As we can see, there are still cases (of coronavirus, editor’s note). It was far too dangerous to be attacked right away so it was a wise decision. For me, of course we shouldn’t start again. Not just us, for our families, our loved ones. In addition, they will freeze the calendar on the 27th day so it’s good (laughs, Montpellier could be European if the classification stops at the 27th day). More seriously, it would make sense even if it suits me. The 28th day has not been finished so we have to stop the championship on the 27th day.

There will be a lot of discussion to find the best solution…

It’s going to be complicated. I think of us but I also think of AC Ajaccio (Ligue 2), which I really like. For these clubs, we will have to find a solution to decide between them. They are 3rd and I would not find it normal that they cannot have a chance to climb. We do not yet know the purpose and it is hard to find the right solution. But I’m afraid they’ll be tricked.

In Montpellier, you were particularly affected by the virus with Junior Sambia…

We have a group of players on WhatsApp and when we heard the news, it really shocked us. I even think it put a blow to French football. We thought that athletes could be spared and there it is a 23 year old player who is seriously affected. I think that was the last straw that broke the record and that today the championships stop. Junior is much better today than he was three or four days ago. I would also like to have a thought for Guy Elfassy, ​​a long time volunteer at the club, who left us yesterday (Monday).