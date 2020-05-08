Looking at what could be a single season as Dak Prescott’s backup with the Dallas Cowboys, Andy Dalton believes that experience could be a kind of halftime in his career.





At 32, the former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback does not expect to play as the insurance policy for Prescott, twice elected to the Pro Bowl and who has not missed a game in his first four years in the league. Technically, Prescott is not under contract, because he has not signed the $ 31 million agreement that gives him the franchise player label. And simultaneously, Dalton doesn’t think his days as a starting NFL quarterback are behind him, despite the fact that the Cincinnati Bengals dropped him a week after they recruited Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 draft.

This is why Dalton considers this opportunity to be the second part of his career. The beginning of the end for Dalton in Ohio came when freshman coach Zac Taylor sent him to the bench for three games in the middle of a season that the Bengals concluded with a record of 2 wins and 14 losses. This decision surprised Dalton and his companions. Dalton, who led the Bengals to five consecutive postseason appearances and took the loss in all four of his playoff engagements before his last appearance was missed due to injury, was discharged with one year left on his contract extension. of six campaigns and $ 96 million.

“I think I can start in the league and I have a lot to offer,” Dalton said last Wednesday, two days after Dallas hired the chosen quarterback three times for the Pro Bowl, for a year and a guaranteed $ 3 million. The value of the agreement could be up to 7 million.

New Orleans provides the best example of why Dalton believes he still has a shot at starting after a year as a substitute. Teddy Bridgewater was a substitute for Drew Brees two years with the Saints before signing a three-year, $ 63 million contract with Carolina in the current recess. Brees, meanwhile, is 41 years old and enlisting for his 15th season as a starter with New Orleans.

Although he acknowledges that he will not start unless Prescott is injured, Dalton will not have to find a new home, as he already has one in Dallas.

