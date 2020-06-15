His replacement as head of the F1 engine will be Hywel Thomas

The German brand restructures its team in Brixworth with a view to the future

Mercedes has announced that Andy Cowell will leave his position as director of the engine structure of the German brand. The engineer has been responsible for the development of the hybrid power units that have brought so much success to the silver star since 2014. He will be replaced by Hywel Thomas.

Andy Cowell decided to step aside in the Formula 1 project last January, Mercedes announced in a statement. Cowell will support the brand’s engine structure before fully engaging in a project with Mercedes Benz’s street car division in 2021.

Cowell’s replacement at the helm of Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains will be Hywel Thomas, an engineer with more than 16 years within the German propeller structure. In turn, his promotion as a senior position will entail a restructuring in the administration of the entity.

Mercedes will focus on three main areas: its Formula 1 engine, Formula E engine and its Mercedes-AMG Project One street car. Thomas will be the person in charge of the first one, Pierre Godof will continue as the project leader in the category Electric and Adam Allsopp will take the reins when it comes to Project One.

“After 16 years working for Mercedes High Performance Powertrains, I have decided that now is the time to leave my position and find a new challenge in the engineering business,” said Cowell.

“I appreciate the opportunity to work with Toto Wolff and Markus Schäfer – non-executive chairman of the motors division and member of the Daimler AG governing body – to define the future of the brand and I have full confidence in Hywel and the team.”

Toto Wolff, head of the Formula 1 team, has highlighted the importance of Andy Cowell in all the successes that the team has achieved since 2014, when hybrid engines came into force.

“Andy’s leadership on the Mercedes engine team has been key to all of our successes in the F1 Championship in recent seasons. He has contributed enormously to our history within the races and I have really enjoyed our relationship since 2013 ”

“I am sure that you will be very successful in your next challenge. Our philosophy has always been that a winning team has a dynamic organization and changes are a natural part of the development of a company. I am happy that we have been able to work together to define the leadership structure of the Brixworth team, “Wolff said to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard