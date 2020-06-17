Without a doubt, ‘MasterChef 8’ is not being the most conciliatory edition in history. In the last show, viewers had to attend an embarrassing boycott orchestrated between Andy and José Mari against Michael, who was captain in the outdoor test. The two teamed up to slow down their team’s work, asking for explanations they didn’t need and even knowingly doing wrong things.

Andy and José Mari, against Michael in ‘MasterChef 8’

The trip was so obvious that even Ana, the other member of the team, emerged in her defense of Michael: « If you know what to do, why are you trying to boycott the captaincy?The jury did not overlook it either: « You were not a team. José Mari has done nothing productive, much accusing and little cooking (…) He has cooked with toxic passion. He has put the tripping on your captain before the diner eats well, « said Jordi Cruz Mas.

Public apologies

After receiving a flurry of criticism also on social networks, one of the protagonists of the sad episode has publicly apologized: In yesterday’s outdoor test my behavior was embarrassing and I apologize to my colleagues. I am a person who goes straight and knows how to admit his mistakes, « said Andy through an Instagram post.

The contestant has excused himself, in part, in the harshness of the confinement: « In the elimination test I earned my punishment, having only one opportunity to cook a technically very difficult dish. I was able to close a difficult night, after returning from a hard confinement and continue one more week « , has reflected the co-star of the most regrettable episode of the edition.