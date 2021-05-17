Andújar will be Federer’s rival in Geneva

The Spanish Pablo Andújar, number 75 in the world, will meet the Swiss Roger Federer, first seed and number 8 in the ranking, in the round of 16 of the ATP tournament in Geneva (Switzerland) after beating in the first round

Australian Jordan Thompson by 6-0 and 6-4.

Andújar got rid of his rival with solvency, to whom he did not grant an option in the first set and finished, after a 20-minute break due to rain, in the second.

The Cuenca will face the Swiss for the first time, who faces his second tournament of the year after his elimination in the semifinal of the ATP tournament in Doha against Serbian Novak Djokovic.

Federer, exempt from contesting the first round due to his status as the first seed, looking for his 104th title on the ATP circuit with a view to arriving at Roland Garros in good physical shape after a long period of inactivity. The last triumph of the Swiss dates back to 2019, in Basel.

The French Arthur Cazaux of 18 years won on his debut in an ATP tournament against his compatriot Adrian Mannarino by 6-3, 6-7 and 6-3; while the American Tennys Sandgren beat the Italian Salvatore Caruso by 6-3 and 6-4.

The match between the German Dominik Koepfer and the French Benoit Paire was interrupted by rain.