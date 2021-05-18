Andújar makes Federer bite the dust on his return to earth

Pablo Andújar he put his hands to his head while puffing as if he did not believe that in his record he had added a victory over the legend Roger Federer, with whom he faced for the first time despite a long career at 35 years old. A look of complicity from Cuenca towards the stands, where he had his only support, his coach Carlos Calderon.

“I will explain it to my grandchildren one day,” the Spaniard had commented the day before. He will have much more to tell, as he showed a lot of respect to his illustrious victim. Dear. The one that the Swiss has won for decades.

The other spectators, in a very small number after the pandemic, were quite cold throughout the meeting but were more supportive of the recently voted best Swiss athlete in history. But Roger Federer’s party in his country, in the ATP 250 from Geneva it was more sounded in the previous one than in the field.

Andújar, 75th in the world, most rolled and an old dog, made the Basel, 39 years old and No. 8, bite the dust. He came back from a ‘break’ against, added the last three games to win 6-4, 4-6 and 6-4 in 1h.52 ‘, qualifying for the quarterfinals against the Hungarian Marton fucsovics or the 18-year-old Swiss Dominic Stephan Stricker, who in his ATP debut beat Croatian Marin Cilic.

Federer accused the lack of competition on his return to the most difficult surface at this point in his career, as he has set his sights on the grass of Wimbledon. He put Geneva on the calendar as a test and warm-up towards Roland Garros. He collided with an expert specialist. They were almost two years without stepping on the clay in a tournament, since he lost in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2019 against Rafael Nadal.

In addition, since the double knee operation, which took him off the courts from February 2020 to March 2021, Federer only played his third official duel. I had returned in the Doha ATP, on a hard court, defeating Dan evans and losing against Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Before Andújar he gave up the initial set without being able to turn on the machine. He retouched his game, like subtracting Rafa Nadal, far back, and he activated as the minutes went by and as he was loosening emotionally and muscularly. He recovered his first serve, the drive, leading 6-4 and 4-3 and serve.

In other times, enough to seal the victory, but Andújar did not let go, he was aware of the weaknesses of this Federer and exploited them. The Swiss saved two match points with two winning shots. The third ended with a bad forehand. Challenge not overcome by Roger in the brick dust.

Expected more from me

“He expected more from me. I have not been able to make a difference in the key moments “, lamented the Swiss only to leave the track.