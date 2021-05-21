Andújar loses in the Geneva semifinals after falling to the Norwegian Ruud

The Spanish Pablo Andújar could not overcome the semifinal of the Geneva Open when he lost against the Norwegian Casper Ruud in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2, in 1 hour and twenty minutes of play.

Ruud, third favorite of the Swiss tournament and number 21 in the world rankings, was very firm with his serve and did not allow the Spanish tennis player, number 75 in the ranking, any opportunity. On the contrary, Andújar lost his serve twice in each set and this condemned him to final defeat.

The Spanish tennis player had surpassed Dominic Stephan Stricker in the quarterfinals, the young pearl of Swiss tennis, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-4, in a match in which he shot ex officio before the impudence of a rival. Previously, in the second round, he had beaten Roger Federer 6-4, 4-6 and 6-4). in the encounter that supposed the return of the Swiss to the track.

The other finalist will come out of the match between Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas and Canadian Denis Shapovalov.