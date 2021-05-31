Andújar hits against Thiem

05/30/2021 at 10:43 PM CEST

Jaume Pujol-Galceran

Just a little over a week ago Pablo Andújar put his hands to the head in the central coquette of the centenary club located in the Parc des Eaux Vives on Geneva, incredulous and happy, to beat Roger Federer. At 35 it was the first time he faced the former world number 1 who returned to the circuit after two months off the slopes.

This Sunday, in Roland Garros, the veteran tennis player from Cuenca, world number 68, starred in the surprise of the opening day when he eliminated the Austrian Dominic Thiem, double finalist of the tournament (2018, 2019) and world number 4 by 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4.

After 4 hours and 28 minutes battle over the central Phillippe Chatrier, Andújar He would put his hands on his head again, sitting on the ground, happy and excited.

“It’s a gift for me” he said on the track Andújar who dedicated victory to his children Carlos, Alex and his wife Cris, writing their names on the lens of the television camera.

“The draw was not good, but I believed in myself at all times, even after the first two sets. He had been playing well these weeks & rdquor ;, he stressed Andújar.

The Cuenca tennis player showed it on the court by turning the scoreboard before a Thiem that, despite the two-set advantage, he could not find a way to avoid a painful defeat. The Austrian did not reach Paris at its best. Since he won the Open from USA last year, he went into an anxiety crisis from which he hoped to start recovering in Paris.

The Austrian, in eight participations, had never before lost in the first round of the tournament. Andújar, on the contrary, in 11 participations, he had fallen five to the first and had only reached once until the third round of the tournament (2015). And, if it is anxiety or pressure, the tennis player of Basin, has passed a true ordeal in the operating rooms with six injuries that left him on the brink of retirement and unranked in 2017.

“I am a guy who has never been on the covers, I am 35 years old and these two victories are as if Santa Claus had come and gave them to me. I never thought they would happen in my career, but the best was that of Federer and I will have a lifetime. For me it is a myth & rdquor ;, I valued Andújar that now he must “come down to earth & rdquor; to face the second round, against opponents with less pedigree.

Five sets for Zverev

He has been about to accompany Thiem through the exit door of Roland Garros on this first day with 40 games, the German Alexander Zverev, sixth seed, who also needed all five sets to beat his compatriot Oscar Otte (152 world) by 3-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and 6-0, an unknown rival, 37 years old, who had only played 11 games in his career on the ATP circuit and who came from the previous phase.

“I hope that matches like today will help me in the future. My experience to overcome similar situations on other occasions has helped me to overcome this match,” said the German, on an empty court, after the spectators had to leave it in the last one for the coronavirus that is marked at nine at night in France.

Next to Andújar they went to the second round Pablo Carreño by beating the Slovak Norbert Gombos by 6-3, 6-4 and 6-3, Roberto Bautista to Mario Vilella, by 6-4, 6-4 and 6-2 and Alexander Davidovich to Mikhail Kukushkin by 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3.