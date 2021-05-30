Andújar gives the surprise and eliminates Thiem at Roland Garros

05/30/2021 at 6:14 PM CEST

The opening day of Roland Garros brought the first big surprise of the Parisian tournament. Pablo Andújar, after completing the comeback, eliminated one of the favorites, the Austrian Dominic Thiem by 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4.

Four hours and 28 minutes that served the Cuenca tennis player to sign his first victory in a Grand Slam by lifting two sets against.

A few weeks after defeating the Swiss Roger Federer at the Geneva tournament, Andújar He got rid of a ‘top 10’ again and the winner of the duel between the Argentine will be measured Federico Delbonis and the Macedonian Radu Albot.

Even if Thiem does not go through the best moment of his career, the victory of Andújar has great merit, signed on the center court of Roland Garros against one of the best tennis players in the world.

Second good news of the day for Spanish tennis that saw its first victory from the hand of Paula Badosa, by beating the American Lauren Davis by 6-2 and 7-6 (3) in 1 hour and 40 minutes.