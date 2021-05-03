Andújar falls in Madrid to Giron after 3h.26 ‘of fighting

The Spanish Pablo Andújar could not contain the comeback of the American Marcos Giron to advance to the second round of Mutua Madrid Open that the North American achieved after winning 6-7 (8), 7-6 (4) and 7-5 after three hours and twenty minutes of fighting.

In a duel between two players who won their access to the main draw from the qualifying round, it was the tennis player from California, 91st in the world, who maintained the strength until the end.

Andújar, 35 years old and currently ranked 79th, lost his serve in the eleventh game of the third set and that was definitive. The Cuenca tennis player, this year a quarter-finalist in Buenos Aires and who reached the semifinals in Madrid in 2013, could no longer redirect the situation and lost the match.

Giron, who makes his debut in Madrid and is enjoying his fifth participation in a Masters 1000, will face the Austrian in the second round Dominic Thiem.