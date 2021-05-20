Andújar defeats Stricker and goes to the semifinals in Geneva

The Spanish Pablo Andújar defeated by 4-6, 6-4 and 6-4 Swiss Dominic stricker, 18 years old, and will face in the semifinals of the tournament Geneva to the winner of the duel between the Norwegian Casper Ruud, third seeded, and the German Dominik Koepfer.

Andújar, who eliminated the Swiss in the second round Roger Federer, He had to come back from a very close match, as the Swiss tennis player won the first set and was very consistent on service and incisive with his right.

With this victory, Andújar reaches the semifinals for the first time this season and surpasses the quarters he achieved in the Tournament in Buenos Aires, where he was defeated by the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.