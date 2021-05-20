Andújar beats Stricker, the young pearl of Swiss tennis, in Geneva

Updated 05/20/2021 – 17:00

Pablo Andújar beat Dominic Stephan Stricker, the young pearl of Swiss tennis, in the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open. He won 4-6, 6-4 and 6-4 in a match in which he shot ex officio against the impudence of a rival who wanted to ‘avenge’ his idol and mentor, Roger Federer, who lost in the second round against the Spanish .

Stricker, a left-hander with a two-handed backhand, started off with his usual cheek. The rest were placed 0-40. Andújar managed to equalize, but in the fourth option, the Swiss scored the game. After confirming the break with the serve, it was 2-0 as soon as it started. The Cuenca, based in Valencia, did not lose his place on the track. The errors of the Swiss arrived with the serve. To the rest, the Spanish achieved the break in the third option that he had in the sixth game (3-3). A right hand that narrowly missed Andújar gave Stricker his second break of the match (3-4).

Stricker, winner of the Lugano Challenger in March, was allowed toThe luxury of throwing away left in a rest when he envisioned pocketing the first set. With 5-4 up, he served to win the sleeve. No sooner said than done. He scored all the points with the serve.

The start of the second manga followed the same script as the first. With a great rest, Stricker broke Andújar’s serve blank. The junior champion of Roland Garros had no choice with his serve. The winning blows with the forehand followed one another. In three or four exchanges, the game was scored. Even with the second serve he was the most daring (3-1).

Andújar did not despair. He took his chance in the sixth game to sign his first break option in the second set. Unlike in the initial set, this time he was able to confirm it with his serve (4-3).

Stricker reacted with two new direct aces. He raised to 91% the percentage of points won with the first service in this set. By cons, to Andújar it was difficult for him to close with his. He saved two break balls and needed two chances to get 5-4 up. Later, Cuenca enjoyed a set ball, saved by the Swiss with an ace. The second, he validated it (6-4) to take the match to the third stake.

It took a toll on the Swiss to see himself in the third set. He missed an easy volley at the net to put the break to Andújar on a layup. In this way, the Spanish got 2-0 up and served. With 4-2, the Spaniard gave his rival the option to meet again in the game. He failed with the service and the break was consummated for Stricker (4-3). Both tennis players kept their serve. Andújar was placed to the rest with options to take the meeting. And he did it in the first match ball that he had after 2 hours and 12 minutes of the game. The winner of the match between Dominik Koepfer and Casper Ruud will be measured in the semifinals.

Stricker studies his rivals with YouTube videos

Dominic Stephan Stricker, the 2020 Roland Garros junior champion, received an invitation to play the Geneva Open. In his debut on the ATP circuit, he has already left good feelings. In his first match he beat Marin Cilic. Then he beat Marton Fucsovics to reach this duel with Pablo Andújar. “I prepare the matches by watching my rivals on YouTube and as there are not many of my own it is an advantage for me,” acknowledged the world number 419, after beating Fucsovics.

The The young Swiss was unable to face Federer on the court, with whom he trained in the Doha tournament. Nor could he ‘avenge’ his idol who fell to Pablo Andújar in the second round.