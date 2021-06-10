Andújar and Martínez’s career in doubles ends

Pablo Andújar and Pedro Martínez may be very satisfied with their performance in the doubles mode of Roland Garros 2021. The Spaniards could not against Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik in the semifinals, and ended up being traced by the Kazakhs (1-6, 6-4 and 6-4). The Spanish reached the semifinals without having lost any set, and let’s remember that they entered the tournament due to a last minute loss. Now Bublik and Golubev await Herbert and Mahut or specialists Cabal and Farah in the final.