Andújar Alba and Martínez Portero win in the 30th final of Roland-Garros

06/03/2021 at 10:00 PM CEST

The Spanish Pablo Andújar Alba Y Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper, number 456 of the ATP and, number 189 of the ATP respectively won by 6-4 and 6-2 in one hour and twenty-eight minutes to the Uruguayan tennis player Pablo Cuevas, number 129 of the ATP and the Argentine tennis player Guido pella, number 88 of the ATP in the 30th final of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will see the winners of this match during the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

During the game, the winners managed to break their opponents ‘serve 3 times, while the losing pair, on the other hand, failed to break their opponents’ serve. In addition, Andújar Alba and Martínez Portero had a 69% effectiveness in the first serve and managed to win 67% of the service points, while their opponents obtained an 82% effectiveness and managed to win 57% of the service points. . To conclude, in terms of fouls, the winners committed 2 double faults and their rivals double-faulted.

After this meeting, the round of 32 will take place in which the faces Andújar Alba and Martínez Portero will face each other against the French Hugo Gaston Y Arthur Cazaux.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Doubles Masc.) 64 couples face each other. In addition, it takes place between May 30 and June 12 on clay in the open air.