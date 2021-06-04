Andújar Alba and Martínez Portero snatch the place of the round of 16 from Gastón and Cazaux

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 00:15 CEST

Spanish players Pablo Andújar Alba Y Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper, number 456 of the ATP and, number 189 of the ATP respectively won by 7-5 and 6-2 in an hour and twenty-nine minutes to the French Hugo Gaston Y Arthur Cazaux in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the winners of this match during the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that the winners managed to break the serve 6 times to their rivals, while the losing pair managed it 3 times. Likewise, Andújar Alba and Martínez Portero had 64% effectiveness in the first service and achieved 58% of the service points, while their opponents achieved 65% effectiveness and won 47% of the service points. Finally, when it comes to fouls, the victors double-faulted and the eliminated players double-faulted.

In the round of 16 Andújar Alba and Martínez Portero will face the Belgian players Sander gille Y Joran vliegen.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Doubles Masc.) 64 couples participate. It also takes place between May 30 and June 12 on clay in the open air.