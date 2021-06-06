Andújar Alba and Martínez Portero qualify for the Roland-Garros quarterfinals

06/06/2021

Spanish players Pablo Andújar Alba Y Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper, number 456 of the ATP and, number 189 of the ATP respectively, they defeated in one hour and fifty minutes by 6-4 and 7 (8) -6 (6) to the belgians Sander gille Y Joran vliegen, number 33 of the ATP and number 29 of the ATP respectively in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros. With this result, we can continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the quarterfinals.

The losing pair managed to break the serve to their rivals twice, while the winners achieved it 3 times. Likewise, Andújar Alba and Martínez Portero achieved 63% in the first service, 3 double faults and 67% of the service points were made, while their opponents had 64% of the first service and 6 double faults, managing to win the 62% of service points.

After this duel, the quarterfinals will take place in which Andújar Alba and Martínez Portero will face each other against the winners of the match in which they will face each other. Matwe middelkoop Y Marcelo Arevalo against Rohan bopanna Y Franko skugor.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Doubles Masc.) a total of 64 couples participate. In addition, it takes place between May 30 and June 12 on clay in the open air.