Polish President and Presidential Candidate of the Law and Justice (PiS) party Andrzej Duda gestures when speaking after the announcement of the results of the first poll at the ballot box in the first round of the presidential elections in Lowicz, Poland, on June 28, 2020. . / Kacper Pempel (KACPER PEMPEL /)

WARSAW, Jun 29 (.) – Polish President Andrzej Duda won the first round of the country’s presidential election, according to known partial results on Monday, but did not reach the majority necessary to avoid a second round that is expected to be close. next July 12.

The re-election of Duda, an ally of the Government, is crucial for the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party to continue implementing its socially conservative agenda, which includes a commitment to protect the traditional family and fight what it calls « ideology ». LGBT « .

The morning after the election, Duda said he will be a guardian of conservative social values, even ensuring that gay couples are unable to adopt children, in an effort to capture the nearly 7% of voters who supported Krzysztof Bosak, the candidate of the far-right Confederation party.

« We have many values ​​in common with Krzysztof Bosak, » Duda told Polish public radio. « We want the family to be respected in Poland, we want traditional values ​​to be a backbone on which Polish society rests. »

Duda obtained 45.24% of the votes, according to the results based on the scrutiny of 87.2% of the total electoral districts.

The liberal mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, who is presented by the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), came in second with 28.92%.

The full results of the first round of the presidential election are expected to be released in the middle of the week.

