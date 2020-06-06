Over time, the concept of compact has been changing and evolving. And if before, we were referring to compact 4-inch terminals, or 4 and a half inches, Now we understand compact any mobile whose screen diagonal falls below 6 inches. Something that, although it seems not, right now is something difficult to find in the market.

Despite that, we continue to find some terminals with less than 6-inch screen in the mid-range, such as the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE from last year. However, two years after the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and one after the Samsung Galaxy S10e and Pixel 4, It seems that Android’s compact high-end is dead.

Android has lost the compact high-end, and must recover it

Since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10e, Android manufacturers have not given any signs of life in terms of the compact high-end, and the truth is that it seems a shame, and more at a time when even Apple is worrying about keeping at least one compact terminal in its catalog, as is the iPhone 11 Pro. Not to mention the presence also of the iPhone SE 202.

However, on Android, we do not have a terminal right now that is less than 6 inches and has top hardware, and the truth is that it is a shame, since Not all users have a preference for 6.7-inch terminals they barely fit in your hand, and they become difficult to carry in your pocket on more than one occasion. Compact mobiles still have a market, and it is not strange.

My personal mobile is the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, 5.99 inches, and the truth is that When I analyze bigger smartphones of this size, I appreciate the extra screen, but even so, I still value more the fact of having a compact mobile, that it is easy for me to store anywhere and that I can also hold firmly. A combination that is very satisfactory, since it allows us to have the terminal controlled and that it cannot fall out of our pockets when we are sitting.

In my view, manufacturers are wasting the opportunity to have a compact high-end. And this is something that only Google seems to keep among its plans, since, with the launch of the Galaxy S20, Samsung has started from the 6.2 inches of the normal model. And it does not seem that it will get more high ranges until the launch of the Galaxy Note 20, which we do not expect to be small, precisely.

Right now, the hope we have to see one of these compact terminals, is the arrival of the Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a, whose smaller version could have a smaller diagonal of these 6 inches, as it has happened in previous years. But, if Google does not launch these terminals, the compact medium and high range could have their days numbered, unfortunately for people who like this type of smartphone.

